Man charged with double murder in Park Manor shooting

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a deadly double shooting last November in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Timothy Gates, 32, was accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old or and a 34-year-old man on Nov. 23, 2021 in the 300 block of East 71st Street, police said.

Gates was arrested Tuesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

