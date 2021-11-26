Man charged with DUI in crash that critically injured Crestwood police officer

A man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that critically injured a Crestwood police officer last week.

Gregory Hilson, 65, is charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Nov. 20, Hilson allegedly struck a Crestwood police vehicle at the scene of a crash at Midlothian Turnpike and South Pulaski Road, the sheriff’s office said. The impact caused the police vehicle to strike an officer at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Investigators determined Hilson was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash.

He appeared in court on Nov. 23 and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.