Man charged with DUI in crash that killed girlfriend

A Glenview man was allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit Sunday when he crashed in Hyde Park and killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Ignacio Soriano-Saldivar, 29, faces a count of DUI in the crash that killed 28-year-old Rebecca Bordenaro in the 5700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Cook County prosecutors.

The SUV, which was traveling speeding at 90 mph, lost control and swerved into the opposite lanes about 8:30 p.m. before jumping a curb and slamming into tree, injuring Soriano-Saldivar and Bordenaro, the front seat passenger, prosecutors said.

The couple was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where Bordenaro was pronounced dead.

Testing showed Soriano-Saldivar’s blood-alcohol content at 0.14, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered him held on $50,000 bail. He is due in court on Aug. 24.