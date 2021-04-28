Man charged with fatal shooting in Lawndale: police

article

A man has been charged with a fatal shooting April 17 in Lawndale on the West Side.

Antwoine Moss, 35, has been charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:30 p.m. April 17, and found Devon Jackson, 33, in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, with several gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was brought Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Moss turned himself into officers about 1:15 p.m. Monday, and was charged after being identified as the person who allegedly fired the fatal shots, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.