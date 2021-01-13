Man charged with fatal shooting of 53-year-old man in Logan Square

article

An Austin man has been accused of fatally shooting a 53-year-old man last month in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Jonathan Gonzalez, 22, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Enrique Sanchez on Dec. 5, Chicago police said.

Gonzalez allegedly pulled up in a light-colored vehicle about 1:05 p.m. that day and shot Sanchez as he sat in a vehicle in the 3100 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said. Gonzalez died at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and head.

Gonzalez was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at his Austin home, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.