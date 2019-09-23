Man charged with fatal Waukegan hit-and-run of a bicyclist

article

A north suburban man was charged with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist last week in Waukegan.

Chance D. Presley, 34, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, according to a statement form Waukegan police.

Presley, who lives in North Chicago, is accused of driving the 2006 Cadillac SUV that hit the man while he was riding a bike Sept. 19 near Jackson and 8th streets, police said.

Authorities were called about the crash at 10:45 p.m. and found the man, thought to be in his 60s, lying in the street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found the Cadillac involved in the crash and identified Presley as the driver, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bail and is due to appear in court on Oct. 15.

At the time of his arrest for the crash, Presley was also wanted on two Lake County warrants for failure to appear in court, police said.