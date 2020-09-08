Man charged with fatally stabbing woman at Wicker Park Walgreens

article

An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Walgreens over Labor Day weekend in Wicker Park on the North Side.

Sincere Williams was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Williams was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Olga Maria Calderon to death Sept. 6. He was arrested later that night.

Williams allegedly planned to rob the Walgreens and came armed with a knife, Chicago police Commander Eric Winstrom said at a press conference Tuesday. Calderon was stocking shelves when he grabbed her neck and was stabbed while trying to fight him off.

Williams is scheduled to appear in bond court Sept. 9.