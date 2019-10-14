Man charged with five counts of murder in Dunning apartment shooting denied bail

The man charged with killing five of his neighbors in a shooting rampage had left a note taped to his door before the rampage declaring, in Polish: “Tomorrow. No mercy without any stupid hesitation.”

Krysztof Marek appeared in court Monday, where Judge John Lyke heard that and other details of the case and declared, “What I just heard is evil on steroids.”

Lyke then denied bail.

In all, five counts of first-degree murder were filed against the 66-year-old Marek in the shooting at an apartment complex in the 6700 bock of West Irving Park Road on the Northwest Side, Chicago police announced early Monday.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said four of the victims were shot as they were around a dinner table, waiting for a fifth guest to arrive. The fifth victim, after being shot on a different floor, ran out of the building before Marek caught up to her and shot her in the head.

According to Murphy, after the shootings, Marek put the .40-caliber handgun on a coffee table in his condo and walked outside. When police arrived, Marek told them: “I think you’re looking for me, I did it.”

Police found a note taped to Marek’s door, written in Polish, that translated to: “No mercy. Remember, whatever s— they do to you, you control it yourself, not them. Enough. You have to pay for it.”

Another note read: “Tomorrow. No mercy without any stupid hesitation. Remember who you are. Remember what this piece of s— is doing to you. Enough.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident stemmed from a dispute with his neighbors.

What “he’s being accused of is nothing short of savagery,” Guglielmi said in a tweet Monday.

Five people were shot and killed on the Northwest Side, allegedly by a neighbor.

The shooting began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when Marek allegedly went to his next-door neighbor’s unit and fatally shot a family of three men and one woman as they ate dinner, police said.

The county medical examiner's office has identified the victims. The four people shot inside the apartment were 43-year-old Kostadinova Tsvetanka; her 43-year-old husband, Ivaylo Popov; 61-year-old David Hanik; and 65-year-old Iskra Pourel-Popova.

Marek then allegedly went to the building’s third floor, where he fatally shot 53-year-old Jolanta Topolska, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died Sunday morning.

All of the victims knew the shooter and at least some of them were Polish, police said.