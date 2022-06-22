Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman chained up in vacant West Pullman building

article

A Blue Island man was charged in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman who was found handcuffed and chained up last May inside a vacant West Pullman home.

Joel Cammon, 44, was arrested Tuesday in Alsip and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual assault, police said.

Cammon is accused of chaining a 36-year-old woman in the upstairs bedroom of a vacant home for three days starting on May 18 in the 11900 block of South Eggleston Avenue, according to police.

The woman was discovered after a good Samaritan heard her crying for help while walking down the street.

"As I get closer: 'Help!' Bam, bam bam! I said, 'Who is that?' 'Help!' That's when I called police," Antoine Dobine explained.

Neighbors said the home where the woman was found had been vacant for more than 30 years.

Cammon is due in bond court Wednesday.