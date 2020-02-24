Man charged with killing 91-year-old mother in Portage, Indiana

article

A man has been charged with murder after his 91-year-old mother was found dead Sunday with head trauma at their home in northwest Indiana.

Charles H. Trumble, 59, is charged in the death of his mom, Dixie L. Trumble, Portage police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a man saying he had just killed his mother, police said.

The found both in the home about 7:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of McCasland Avenue in Portage, police said.

Dixie Trumble had “obvious head trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Charles Trumble was home when officers arrived, but declined to speak with detectives, police said. He was arrested and later charged.

“Although no motive was given this appears to be an isolated incident between family members and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the community,” police said in a statement.

Advertisement

An autopsy for Dixie Trumble is scheduled for Tuesday, the Portage Coroner’s office said.

Court information was not immediately available.