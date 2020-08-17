Man charged with looting after stolen goods found in his vehicle: police

A South Side man is facing felony charges in connection with recent looting in Chicago.

Vincent Scott, 21, was arrested Friday and charged with one felony count each of burglary, looting and possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago police and Cook County court records.

After investigators identified Scott as a looting suspect, stolen items were found in his vehicle, police said. He was also cited for driving without a license and having a broken taillight.

Scott, who lives in Gresham, appeared in court Saturday and was released on bond, according to court records. His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 24.