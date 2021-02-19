Man charged with looting downtown Chicago business in August

article

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the widespread downtown looting in August.

Martavier Lover was arrested Thursday after allegedly burglarizing and looting a business Aug. 10 in the 100 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

He was charged with one count each of burglary and looting by an individual, police said.

Lover is expected to appear in court Friday.