Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Chicago Lawn shooting

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Manuel Robles, 28, was arrested shortly after the shooting that killed Alexis Daniel Velazquez Guadarrama in the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue, Chicago police said.

Manuel Robles | Chicago police

Officers responded to that block around 11:30 p.m. and found Guadarrama, 26, with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court information was not immediately available.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, he faces a count of armed habitual criminal, police said.

Guadarrama is the sixth person killed in Chicago Lawn so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. The community had five murders last year in the same period.