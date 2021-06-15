Man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting, home invasion

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 39-year-old man during a December home invasion in the Humboldt Park neighborhood

Marvin Flanagan, 28, is accused of fatally shooting a man during a Dec. 21 home invasion in the 2500 block of West Cortez Street, according to police.

Flanagan is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted home invasion, police said.

Flanagan was arrested on Monday by Chicago police in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

He is due Tuesday in bond court.