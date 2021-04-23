Man charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Harvey grocery store

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman during a confrontation Monday outside of a grocery store in south suburban Harvey.

Aries Caliph, 29, faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of Alexis Wood, 29, Harvey city officials announced Friday.

About 5 p.m., the day of the shooting, Woods called her family to tell them about a confrontation with Caliph outside of GSM Food Mart, 40 E. 159th St., city officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The argument then led to a shooting, according to officials, and officers found Woods outside with two gunshot wounds.

Woods was transported to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Advertisement

Caliph was ordered held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 13.