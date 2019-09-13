Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of son of Chicago firefighter

article

A man was charged with fatally stabbing the son of a Chicago firefighter and then setting his car ablaze in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Ronald Franklin, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of arson in the June 15 killing of 25-year-old Tyler Bernicky, Chicago police said.

Bernicky was found lying on the sidewalk about 6 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He had been stabbed twice in the chest, several times in the arm and hand and once in the ankle.

Franklin was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of West Lake Street after he was identified as the person who allegedly participated in the stabbing, police said. He also allegedly set Bernicky’s car on fire near the scene.

A source confirmed Bernicky was the son of a lieutenant in the fire department who is stationed at a fire house near O’Hare airport.

Franklin is scheduled to appear in bound court Friday.