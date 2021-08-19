Man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting

article

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood earlier this month.

Justin Cortes, 25, is accused of gunning down a 38-year-old man on 9:27 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 3400 block of West Division Street, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Angel Figueroa.

Cortes was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, police said.

He is due Thursday in bond court.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP