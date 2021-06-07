Man charged with murder in shooting death of 23-year-old

article

A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in Chicago.

Marshawn Pierce, 32, was arrested June 5 in the 300 block of N. Pulaski in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say Pierce was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 23-year-old man on June 4 in the 5200 block of W. Le Moyne in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Pierce was taken into custody without incident and charged accordingly, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

