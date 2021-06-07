Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder in shooting death of 23-year-old

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Marshawn Pierce, 32

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in Chicago.

Marshawn Pierce, 32, was arrested June 5 in the 300 block of N. Pulaski in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say Pierce was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 23-year-old man on June 4 in the 5200 block of W. Le Moyne in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Pierce was taken into custody without incident and charged accordingly, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

More violence concerns after shots fired in heart of downtown Chicago

It was a violent weekend in Chicago, with more than 50 people shot.