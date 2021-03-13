Man charged with murdering person while aiming for someone else

article

A 26-year-old Cicero man has been charged with a fatal shooting in February in Bridgeport on the South Side.

Gerardo Campos was charged with first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Campos was allegedly aiming for someone else about 6 p.m. Feb. 16, when a bullet went through Alva Besst’s rear window and hit him in the head, police said.

Besst crashed into a snow pile near Halsted and 31st street, and was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Campos was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West 31st Street, after he was positively identified by police as the person who allegedly fired the fatal shot, police said.

He is due in bond court Sunday.