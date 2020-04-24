Man charged with Orland Park ruse burglary

article

A Des Plaines man is accused of trying to burglarize an Orland Park couple’s home by pretending he was doing plumbing work for their neighbor.

Anthony Miller, 30, was charged with felony residential burglary for the April 14 incident, Orland Park police said.

Miller and two other people entered the home in the 8400 block of Cedar after telling the owners they were doing plumbing on their neighbor’s home, police said.

Wearing bandanas over their faces, the trio tried leading the owners to different parts of the home to hide their intentions, police said. An owner eventually caught on to the act after seeing one of the burglars try to walk up to the second floor.

The trio fled the scene, but Miller turned himself into police after being identified as one of the burglars, police said. He posted $5000 bail and was due back in court Thursday.