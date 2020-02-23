Man charged with possession of armor-piercing bullets

article

A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly caught with armor-piercing bullets Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Antonio Cummings, of Chatham, faces a felony charge of possessing armor-piercing bullets, Chicago police said.

Just after midnight Sunday, officers pulled over Cummings’ vehicle in the 400 block of South Keeler Avenue and saw a magazine with the rifle rounds, along with body armor that had a Chicago Police Department star on it, police said.

He is due in bond court Monday.