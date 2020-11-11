Man charged with reckless homicide in University Village hit-and-run

article

A man was charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead and another man injured last week in University Village.

Kenneth Clay, 32, is also facing felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, aggravated fleeing and aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Clay allegedly blew past a stop sign about 10:25 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 1100 block of South Morgan Street, striking two men before hitting a tree, police said.

Tushar Sharma, 26, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital while the other man, 27, was taken to the same hospital with a shoulder injury, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Tushar Sharma

After the crash, Clay allegedly ran out from the car and across an expressway but was later arrested on public transportation, police said.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 30., according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.