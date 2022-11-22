Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood.

Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Chicago Police said the SUV was headed southbound on Clark Street, when it swerved and crashed into the store. Police said after the first impact, the vehicle reversed, then slammed into the building at least one more time.

Thomas, of Brainerd, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

Officers had the crash site cordoned off for hours after the collision. The Walgreens was closed to regular customers, except for those who had vaccination appointments. They were allowed in through a side door.

Thomas is due in bond court Tuesday.