A car crashed into a commercial business in River North Monday.

At about 5:14 p.m., a Land Rover was traveling southbound in the 600 block of Clark when it struck a business.

The vehicle then reversed, and struck the building at least one more time, police said.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending.