Man charged with robbing man on CTA train

A 43-year-old man is facing a felony charge after he was arrested in connection with a robbery Oct. 12 on a CTA train on the Southwest Side.

Lijah Graham was charged with a felony count of robbery, Chicago police said.

About 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, a 40-year-old man got into a fight with a group of males on a CTA train in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, when they tried to take his things, Chicago police said. The man was punched, pushed to the ground and then kicked.

The group of males were able to take several of the 40-year-old man’s things before running from the train when it stopped, and boarding a different train, police said.

The 40-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Graham was arrested about 4 p.m. Monday in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, after he was identified as being one of the males from the group, police said.

He was due in bond court Tuesday.