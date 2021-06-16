Man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl on bike path in Beach Park

A 27-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a bike path in Beach Park earlier this month.

Tramane Johnson is facing two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

At about 7:30 p.m. on June 7, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Robert McClory Bike Path, just north of Yorkhouse Road, for a sexual assault that just occurred.

According to police, a 16-year-old female was walking on the bike path when Johnson allegedly came out of the tree line and approached the victim as she was walking.

Sketch released of suspect in sexual assault of 16-year-old girl in Beach Park

"The individual then took her by the neck and forcefully took her to the ground," said Lieutenant Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after the assault occurred. "This offender then forcefully took this girl's clothes off and sexually assaulted her."

The girl started screaming and that is when police say a Good Samaritan, who lives nearby, heard her and intervened.

"The Good Samaritan began shouting back to her telling her 'come towards my voice, come towards my voice' and it was at that time we believe the offender was scared by this third party," Covelli said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment from injuries sustained during the attack.

During the investigation, authorities said a hair sample was obtained from the scene and returned a positive identification from CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

Johnson's DNA was already in the system due to out of state weapon charges, investigators said.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and on Wednesday, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division executed the arrest warrant and took Johnson into custody without incident.

A search warrant was issued for Johnson’s residence, which sheriff’s detectives are conducting now.

Advertisement

Johnson remains held at the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.