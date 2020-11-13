Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Waukegan

article

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman last week in Waukegan.

Regjae McMullen, 25, is charged with criminal sexual assault in the Nov. 5 attack, Waukegan police said in a statement.

About 11 a.m. that day, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault of a woman in her late teens which took place on a bike path between the 2900 block of North McAree Road and the 2900 block of North Lewis Avenue, police said.

McMullen, of Zion, was allegedly identified as the attacker and arrested Tuesday in Waukegan, police said.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $350,000 bail and is due back in court Dec. 2.