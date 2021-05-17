Man charged with shooting 2 Chicago police officers in Lawndale

A 45-year-old man is accused of shooting two police officers Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

Bruce Lua, who was also shot in the incident, is charged with two felony counts each of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer, as well as one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.

Lua allegedly fired on the officers about 7:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said. The officers were investigating a ShotSpotter alert and approached Lua in an alley.

An officer was shot in the hand and another in the leg and shoulder, above the vest, police said. One of the officers returned fire and struck Lua in the leg.

Both officers were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were treated and released later in the morning.

Lua was being treated at Stroger Hospital, where he remained in custody Monday, police said.

The officers began working for the department in 2017 and were expected to fully recover, officials said.

At a news briefing outside Mount Sinai after the shooting, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said "let’s be clear, this offender turned and immediately tried to kill these officers by firing a gun at them, hitting both of them. But for the good Lord’s grace that we’re not here talking about planning a funeral for our officers."

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The agency is charged with probing police shootings.

Lua is expected to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday.