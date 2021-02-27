Man charged with shooting 31-year-old in the head, killing him

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a fatal shooting in August in Austin on the West Side.

Davonte Brown has been charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Devon Nelson, 31, was found unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the head about 5 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to police. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was arrested after being positively identified by police as the person who allegedly fired shots at Nelson, police said.