Man charged with shooting at 3-year-old, man in Uptown in 2019

A Chicago man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot at a car carrying a man and a toddler in the Uptown neighborhood in 2019.

Fabian Regalado, 30, was arrested on Thursday in the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue after officers identified him as the shooter in the Oct. 4, 2019 incident, Chicago police said.

Police say a 37-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl were sitting in a parked BMW in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road when Regalado pulled up in a red pickup truck and fired multiple shots at them.

The BMW was struck multiple times but the man and the child were not injured, police said, adding that the incident was domestic-related.

Regalado has been charged with a felony count of attempted first degree murder and a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the attack.

He was expected to appear in court Friday.