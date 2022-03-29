Man charged with shooting Chicago cop, inuring another officer during West Side traffic stop

A 28-year-old man has been charged with pinning a Chicago cop between his vehicle and a squad car and shooting another officer Monday night.

James Callion, of Chicago, faces three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a police officer and one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal.

Two tactical officers were conducting a traffic stop around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Polk Street when the driver attempted to drive away and ran his vehicle into an approaching officer, pinning them between the squad car and the vehicle, police said.

An exchange of gunfire ensued, and another officer was shot in the hand.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say two weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

"By the grace of God, we are talking about non-life threatening injuries, and so we are very grateful for not only the officers’ conditions where it’s not life-threatening, but we’re also grateful that they’re able to recover with their families. And we are thankful that it’s not more serious injuries," said CPD Supt. David Brown.

Another male in the suspect's car was also taken into custody.

Callion was placed into custody and charged accordingly.