Man charged with shooting CTA bus over mask policy

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a CTA bus in the West Pullman neighborhood after the driver asked him to wear a mask.

Fred White, 37, allegedly opened fire at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday toward a CTA bus after the driver refused to let him on because he wasn't wearing a mask, police said.

White was arrested minutes after the shooting Tuesday in the 11800 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

In total, White is facing four felony charges, police said.

He is due in court Thursday.