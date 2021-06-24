Man charged with shooting death of 21-year-old woman in Bronzeville

A 31-year-old Riverdale man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Elijah Clippard allegedly shot a 21-year-old Crystal Crockett multiple times about 6:15 a.m. on June 15 in the 4500 block of South Wabash, police said.

A witness heard gunfire and found the woman lying in an alley, police said. Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Clippard Wednesday in the Eden Green housing development in the 300 block of E. 130th Street on the Far South Side, where he lived.

Elijah Clippard | Chicago Police

Clippard was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

He is expected to appear in bond court later Thursday.