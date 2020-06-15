Man charged with shoving CPD supervisor after driving truck toward protesters

article

A man has been charged with shoving a Chicago police supervisor who stopped him for allegedly driving a truck toward a group of protesters Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Adam Koziolec, 44, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to a statement from Chicago police. He also faces misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless conduct.

Koziolec is accused of driving his semi-truck “in the direction of a group of protesters in a reckless manner” at 4:51 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 31st Street, police said.

A CPD supervisor at the scene opened the door to the truck and ordered Koziolec to get out, police said. Koziolec then pushed the supervisor, causing him to fall down. He was taken into custody.

Koziolec, who lives in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side, is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday, police said.