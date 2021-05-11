Man charged with stabbing 32-year-old man to death

article

A man is facing murder charges after stabbing another man to death Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Anthony Moody, 55, was arrested after allegedy stabbing a 32-year-old man to death around 9:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Peoria Street.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Robert Webster.

Police said Moody was taken into custody minutes after the attack.

Moody is due in bond court Wednesday.