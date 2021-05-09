Man fatally stabbed in the neck Englewood by someone he knew

A person was taken into custody after a man was killed in a stabbing Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:23 a.m., a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by someone he knew in the 5600 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

Police said the alleged attacker was taken into custody.

Advertisement

Area One detectives are investigating.