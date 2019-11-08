Man charged with stabbing girlfriend 31 times believed she was unfaithful, prosecutors say

Bail was denied Friday for a man accused of brutally stabbing his girlfriend to death at their Belmont Central home because he allegedly believed she had been unfaithful.

Oscar Sauceda Villalobos, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Flor Navarrete-Soto, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday that was allegedly made by Sauceda Villalobos in which he admitted to repeatedly stabbed Navarrete-Soto in their attic apartment because he believed she had been unfaithful, prosecutors said.

Officers found Sauceda Villalobos covered in blood as he descended the stairs of the apartment he shared with his girlfriend in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue, prosecutors said. They found Navarrete-Soto unresponsive and she was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered 31 separate stab wounds from a kitchen knife, according to authorities.

Officers recovered a bloody knife and several handwritten, blood-stained notes, including one that mentioned infidelity, prosecutors said.

Saucedo Villalobos was not present at his bail hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building because he was under observation at Illinois Masonic Medical Center for “minor, self-inflicted wounds,” a police officer testified at the hearing.

Judge David Navarro described the prosecutor’s account of the crime and the number of stab wounds Navarrete-Soto suffered as “brutal and heinous,” and ordered Villalobos held without bail.

His next court date was set for Nov. 15.