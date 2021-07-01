Man charged with stealing ambulance, leading police on chase in Joliet

article

A man was charged after stealing an ambulance Thursday from the Wilmington Fire Department and leading police on a chase through Joliet.

Henry McCall, 58, is accused of stealing an ambulance July 1 from AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center.

Officers spotted the ambulance traveling westbound on Jefferson Street near Barney Drive.

McCall refused to stop when police tried to pull him over, launching a pursuit that ended with the ambulance crashing into another vehicle and rolling over a guardrail into a ditch.

McCall fled on foot but was arrested by police.

He and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for minor injuries.

McCall is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing a peace officer, and driving with a suspended license.