Man charged with terrorism, false threat after allegedly placing a fake pipe bomb on Edgewater sidewalk

A 57-year-old MAN has been charged after allegedly placing a fake pipe bomb on a sidewalk in Edgewater.

James Clark turned himself in to authorities Friday around 11 a.m. He was charged with one felony count of terrorism and false threat, according to Chicago police.

CREDIT: CPD

The pipe bomb was described as a cylinder with duct tape at both ends and a wick on one end. The device was later found to be a hoax, police said.

Police say Clark allegedly placed the pipe bomb on the sidewalk at 1120 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

No further details were released.