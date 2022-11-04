Man charged with threatening Grayslake high school students on social media
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - An 18-year-old is facing serious charges after allegedly posting threatening messages on social media.
Grayslake police say Michael Drees directly threatened two students at Grayslake Central High School and mentioned a future school shooting in the posts.
Drees was arrested within hours of making the threats.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
He is charged with two felony counts of disorderly conduct.