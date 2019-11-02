Man charged with threatening woman with gun outside Walmart in St. Charles

article

A 61-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun at a woman outside a Walmart store Thursday in west suburban St. Charles.

Fredrick J. Murphy II, of St. Charles, was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the incident, St. Charles police said.

Murphy was released from custody after posting bond Saturday with a pending court date, police said.

Murphy was identified as the man who approached the woman after investigators received a tip from a St. Charles city employee that a man fitting Murphy’s description was seen paying a bill Friday morning at the St. Charles Municipal Center, police said.

Police were able to learn his home address and he was taken into custody about 5 p.m. Friday, police said. A black pellet gun was also recovered.

The woman told authorities that she was approached about 10:15 p.m. Thursday by a man outside the entrance of the store at 150 Smith Road who displayed a black handgun, police said.

The gunman said “can I ask you a question?” while holding the gun and the woman immediately ran inside the store, St. Charles Police Cmdr. Eric Majewski said.

Advertisement

The man got into a vehicle that was parked in a handicapped space and drove off, police said.