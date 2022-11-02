Man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey

A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.

Scott Lennox, 21, of 3300 N. Lake Shore Drive, is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

According to a Chicago police report, Lennox left Bailey a voicemail at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 28 in which he threatened to "mutilate and kill" him. Illinois State Police learned Lennox used his cellphone to make the threats against Bailey.

Police said Lennox admitted making the threats. He was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday at his Chicago home. He’ll appear for a bond hearing in Cook County later Wednesday.

Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for governor of Illinois, holds a news conference outside The Emily Hotel in Chicago on Sept. 1, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.