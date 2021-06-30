Expand / Collapse search
Man claiming he was tortured into confessing to the murder of 2 Chicago cops files lawsuit

By
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Alleged Burge victim files lawsuit

A man who spent decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit is suing.

CHICAGO - Jackie Wilson was behind bars for 26 years. He says he was tortured into confessing to a crime he did not commit.

On Wednesday, his attorneys used a generator and wires to somewhat demonstrate the alleged torture.

Wilson and his brother were twice convicted of murdering two Chicago police officers in 1982.

Jackie was exonerated last year after prosecutors dismissed the case. His brother Andrew died in Jail in 2007.

Former Mayor Richard M Daley, former Police Superintendent Jon Burge and several cook county prosecutors, past and present, are now named in Wilson’s federal lawsuit.

His attorneys claim city officials tried to frame him of the murders a third time.  

"To say I’m hurt is an understatement, it’s not been easy," said Wilson.

A representative for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said they "can’t comment on pending litigation". 

FOX 32 also reached out to a spokesperson for former Mayor Richard Daley, but did not hear back.