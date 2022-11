A man claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport was arrested Friday, Chicago police say.

The man was arrested in Terminal 1 after stating he had a bomb in his bag.

No explosives were found by Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Detectives, CPD's Tom Ahern tweeted just after 12 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.