Man collapses dead inside a fast food restaurant in West Garfield Park

Chicago police are investigating the death of a man who collapsed inside a fast food restaurant early Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.

About 1:05 a.m., the man walked into the fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road and collapsed, police said. He had no visible injuries.

He unresponsive and was transported to Norwegian American Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are conducting a death investigation.