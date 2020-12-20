Expand / Collapse search

Man collapses dead inside a fast food restaurant in West Garfield Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
West Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Photo: Armando Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating the death of a man who collapsed inside a fast food restaurant early Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.

About 1:05 a.m., the man walked into the fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road and collapsed, police said. He had no visible injuries.

He unresponsive and was transported to Norwegian American Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY DOWNLOADING THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area Four detectives are conducting a death investigation.