Man convicted of 1985 rape, murder of Downers Grove teen set for clemency hearing

A west suburban Chicago family is upset Monday over a clemency hearing for the man convicted of killing their loved one more than three decades ago.

Bridget Drobney was just 16-years-old, a high school student in Downers Grove when she was brutally murdered while attending a family wedding in downstate Illinois.

"All of us here, feel like we’ve been betrayed," said George Drobney Jr., Bridget's brother.

Bridget was attending a family wedding in Macoupin County downstate in July of 1985 when three young men, pretending to be police officers pulled her car over.

They sexually assaulted the teenager, stabbed her to death, then left her body in a farm field, where it was discovered four days later.

Now, a reform group called the Illinois Prison Project is trying to get one of her killers out of prison.

They say 63-year-old Robert Turner is a changed man and preaches the Bible to fellow inmates.

At a Tuesday hearing of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, lawyers working on Turner’s behalf will ask that he be freed after serving 36 years of what was originally a death penalty sentence, later commuted by former Gov. George Ryan to life in prison.

"We can't believe it. We can't believe it. Why would they do that," said Bridget's mother, Kathy Drobney.

"And they're saying that he found Jesus and all of that and I think that's great, but if he truly found Jesus he would be saying 'I deserve this. I need to pay for what I've done'," said Jamie Tsambikou, Bridet's sister.

The Macoupin County state's attorney is set to attend the hearing to argue against clemency.

The Drobney family said family members are flying in from all over the country to attend Tuesday's hearing.