Man convicted in 2017 murder of Chicago judge: officials

Published  January 22, 2026 4:28pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Jury convictes man in judge's murder

A jury has found a man guilty in the murder of cook county judge Raymond Myles.

The Brief

    • Earl Wilson was convicted of murdering Judge Raymond Myles and attempting to murder the judge’s girlfriend in a 2017 shooting outside their Chicago home.
    • Prosecutors said Wilson and a co-defendant stalked the couple before a robbery that left the girlfriend wounded and the judge fatally shot.
    • It was the first killing of a judge in more than 30 years; the co-defendant received 35 years in prison.

CHICAGO - A man has been convicted with the murder of a Chicago judge and attempted murder of the judge's girlfriend in 2017, according to court documents.

What we know:

Earl Wilson, 54, was found guilty of murder of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles, 66, as well as attempted murder of Myles's girlfriend, aggravated battery and armed robbery, after a week-long trial.

According to prosecutors, Myles and his girlfriend were shot outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest in April of 2017. The girlfriend was shot in the leg after the gunman took her bag, according to officials. Myles came out and confronted the gunman, and was shot four times.

Wilson, Myles

Prosecutors say shooters, Wilson and Joshua Smith, watched the pair for days before robbing them outside their home. It was the first killing of a judge in more than 30 years.

Wilson’s co-defendant, Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty in 2024 to armed robbery and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Wilson was convicted of attempted murder in 1992 and served 12 years of an 18-year prison sentence.

The Source: This story contains previous reporting from Fox 32 Chicago.

