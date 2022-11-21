Man convicted of seven counts of criminal sexual assault of a child

article

A jury found a man guilty of criminal sexual assault of a child Friday.

Maurice Thompson, 32, was convicted of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child — including three minor children under the age of 13.

Thompson was charged in 2018 after North Chicago police responded to and investigated a report of a sexual assault incident involving more than one minor.

During Thompson's trial, jurors heard from state witnesses, including medical and forensic experts.

They explained how the victim's testimonies of the assault aligned with the physical injuries and the evidence collected from the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

Thompson was held on a $500,000 bond in the Lake County Jail from the time of his arrest until his trial.

A judge revoked his ability to post bond after receiving the guilty verdict.

Thompson is facing a mandatory life sentence in the Department of Corrections.