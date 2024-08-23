Man crashes car after being shot in the back in Chicago; 2 passengers, including 1-year-old boy, also injured

A man crashed his car after he was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Friday morning, resulting in injuries to himself, a woman and a child.

Around 4:13 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving in the 6400 block of South Winchester when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, police said. The man then crashed into a parked car in the 6600 block of South Winchester.

There were two other people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, a 27-year-old woman and a one-year-old boy.

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The woman and child sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

There are no suspects in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.