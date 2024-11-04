Man crashes vehicle into Elmhurst squad car while driving under the influence: prosecutors

article

A Bellwood man is facing serious charges after allegedly crashing into an Elmhurst police car while driving under the influence over the weekend.

Jordan Boyd, 24, has been charged with multiple serious offenses, including aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, criminal damage to government property, DUI and possession of open alcohol as a driver, prosecutors said.

The incident unfolded Sunday night when police officers responded to reports of a fight in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Elmhurst. As they approached the scene, Boyd reportedly got into his car and drove straight into a marked squad car, causing its airbags to deploy.

Prosecutors said the crash left the officer inside the car with a deep cut on his face and triggered the officer’s pepper spray, which burst and burned the left side of his back and abdomen. The officer was quickly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Boyd was also taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

According to police, Boyd exhibited signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was allegedly measured at .28, more than three times the legal limit.

"The allegations that after Mr. Boyd had been drinking, he purposely drove his vehicle into an oncoming squad car, injuring the officer within, are shocking," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "My office fully supports DuPage County law enforcement. The type of behavior alleged in this case that puts law enforcement officers at risk will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law."

Boyd remains in custody after a judge approved a motion to hold him without bail ahead of trial. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 2.